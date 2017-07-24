FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年7月24日 / 上午9点07分 / 12 天前

EUROPE POWER-German spot power price slips on increased wind output

路透新闻部

3 分钟阅读

PARIS, July 24 (Reuters) - European spot electricity prices for day-ahead delivery fell on Monday on the back of a forecast sharp increase in German wind power production and strong energy output from conventional sources in France.

* German baseload power contract for Tuesday delivery fell 2.6 euros or 6.8 percent to 35.40 euros ($41.19) per megawatt-hour (MWh) compared with the price paid on Friday for Monday delivery.

* The French spot contract for Tuesday delivery dipped 2.25 euros to 35.75 euros/MWh, compared with the Monday delivery price.

* Electricity production from German wind turbines is forecast to jump by 8.4 gigawatts (GW) on Tuesday to over 12 GW, according to Thomson Reuters data. German solar wind output will fall by 1.4 GW to 2.7 GW during the same period.

* In France, three nuclear reactors that were expected to restart production over the weekend were delayed until later this week, while two other reactors; EDF's Gravelines 1 and Fessenheim 1 reactors, of 900 MW capacity each, were halted for scheduled maintenance.

* The restart delay and outages have cut available French nuclear capacity to 67.44 from 70.28 percent on Friday, however, residual load in France is expected to rise by 1.2 GW to 41.6 GW, Reuters data showed.

* On the demand side, consumption in Germany will increase by 1.4 GW to 67.4 GW on Tuesday. In France, electricity consumption will rise by nearly 500 megawatts to 46 GW, Reuters data showed.

* Along the forward curve, the German benchmark power contract for 2018 fell 29 cents or 0.92 percent to 31.26 euros/MWh.

* The less liquid French contract was untraded from its Friday close of 37.40 euros/MWh.

* Dec '17 expiry EU carbon emissions rights added 0.39 percent to 5.11 euros a tonne, while coal cif North Europe was untraded.

* In eastern Europe, the Czech Monday contract tumbled 13.76 percent to 43.75 euros/MWh compared with Friday's close. The Czech year-ahead contract was untraded with a bid/ask price of 31.85/32.10 euros/MWh. ($1 = 0.8594 euros) (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Adrian Croft)

