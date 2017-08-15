CORRECTED-EUROPE POWER-Curve reaches 2-1/2 year high, spot prices dip

(Corrects dates in headline, paragraph 2)

FRANKFURT, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Germany's benchmark power curve contract hit a 2-1/2 year high on Monday as coal and carbon prices climbed, though a bearish spot market capped gains.

* German 2018 baseload power, which sets signals for the wider European market, was up 0.6 percent at 32.40 euros ($38.23) per megawatt-hour (MWh), its highest since mid-February 2015.

* The French year-ahead contract rose 0.8 percent to 38.15 euros.

* Cif Europe coal prices for 2018 hit $77.75 a tonne, a level last reached in November 2016, supported by Chinese demand that is tightening global supply.

* Coal and carbon are major costs for power generators in Germany.

* December 2017 expiry EU carbon allowances were up 2 percent at 5.50 euros a tonne, the highest since July 18.

* Prompt prices fell, pressured by an expected jump in German wind power generation on Tuesday, while French demand fell sharply ahead of a public holiday on Tuesday.

* German Tuesday baseload power traded at 25 euros/MWh, down 25.4 percent from the price paid for Friday delivery.

* The equivalent French contract was at 27 euros, down 16.9 percent.

* Thomson Reuters data showed German wind power output was expected to more than quadruple to 8.3 gigawatts (GW) on Tuesday, with 2 GW of production expected on Monday.

* French power demand in the interconnected market is forecast to ease to 39.2 GW on Tuesday from 40.6 GW on Monday because of the Assumption Day holiday. This compares with normal daily levels around 45 GW in the summer months.

* German power demand is expected to rise by 1.2 GW to 56.2 GW but solar power supply is likely to increase by the same level to 8.1 GW.

* Nuclear supply has been boosted by the end of an outage at Germany's Gundremmingen C reactor while Switzerland's small Muehleberg reactor has closed for maintenance.

* In eastern Europe, Czech day-ahead power traded at 29 euros after Monday delivery closed at 44.75 euros last Friday. Czech year-ahead power was untraded after a 32.65 euros close.

* German power company RWE reported higher margins at its gas-fired plants in the first half. It now expects full-year profit at the upper end of its outlook range. It also reported forward hedge rates. ($1 = 0.8475 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Adrian Croft)