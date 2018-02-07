FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 7, 2018 / 12:44 PM / in a day

BlackRock sees biggest European fund inflows in 2017-Morningstar

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - BlackRock, the world’s biggest fund manager, saw the largest inflows in the European asset management sector in 2017 at 62.7 billion euros ($77.42 billion), according to data from Morningstar.

Record net inflows across the sector took European-domiciled open-end funds to 8.9 trillion euros under management, up 12 percent from 7.96 trillion in 2016, Morningstar said in a statement on Wednesday.

Standard Life’s global absolute return strategies fund saw net outflows of 9 billion euros.

Standard Life merged last year with Aberdeen Asset Management to form Standard Life Aberdeen. ($1 = 0.8099 euros) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Maiya Keidan)

