FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro, bond yields slip on tepid European inflation data
频道
专题
焦点：比特币暂停在纪录高位下方 年内与11月分别涨915%和55%
比特币
焦点：比特币暂停在纪录高位下方 年内与11月分别涨915%和55%
调查：英退谈判出现进展迹象 无序退欧机率下滑--分析师
深度分析
调查：英退谈判出现进展迹象 无序退欧机率下滑--分析师
全球钢铁过剩产能谁之过？ 中国与美国看法难有交集
国际财经
全球钢铁过剩产能谁之过？ 中国与美国看法难有交集
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年11月30日 / 上午10点24分 / 更新于 1 天前

Euro, bond yields slip on tepid European inflation data

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The euro tumbled to an eight-day low and European benchmark bond yields slipped on Thursday after European inflation data printed below forecasts, supporting the European Central Bank’s plan to remove stimulus only gradually.

Euro zone inflation rose by less than expected in November, highlighting that price growth remains weak in the bloc.

The single currency fell to an eight-day low of $1.1809, down 0.3 percent on the day. It weakened 0.63 percent against sterling to 87.81 pence with hopes of a Brexit deal breakthrough propping up the British currency.

Euro zone bond yields fell after the inflation numbers, with Germany’s benchmark 10-year Bund yield hitting a session low of 0.376 percent. It had hit a 2-week high at 0.407 percent in early trade.

Euro zone bank stocks lost their shine after the disappointing inflation data, falling back after a strong early rally. (Reporting by the London Markets Team, Editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below