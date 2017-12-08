FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UN calls on social media giants to control platforms used to lure African migrants
频道
专题
朝鲜半岛前景不容乐观 但动武的选择绝不可接受--中国外长
半岛局势
朝鲜半岛前景不容乐观 但动武的选择绝不可接受--中国外长
汇市一周综述：美国政策面利好助美元 比特币疯涨引人忧
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美国政策面利好助美元 比特币疯涨引人忧
焦点：英国与欧盟就退欧关键问题达成一致 谈判有望进入下一阶段
深度分析
焦点：英国与欧盟就退欧关键问题达成一致 谈判有望进入下一阶段
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 8, 2017 / 11:04 AM / in a day

UN calls on social media giants to control platforms used to lure African migrants

1 分钟阅读

GENEVA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The U.N. migration agency called on social media giants on Friday to control their platforms that it said are being used by smugglers to lure West African migrants to Libya where they face detention, torture and slavery.

“We think it time for some grown-up responsibility by social media for their platforms which are clearly having a detrimentral role across West Africa,” International Organization for Migration (IOM) spokesman Leonard Doyle told a briefing. “It’s not our job to police Facebook pages, it’s their job.” (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below