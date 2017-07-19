FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
17 天前
Earnings lift European shares as ASML boosts tech, Reckitt jumps
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月19日 / 早上7点32分 / 17 天前

Earnings lift European shares as ASML boosts tech, Reckitt jumps

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - A slew of upbeat updates from European firms helped regional indexes rise in early deals on Wednesday and recoup some of the previous session's sharp losses.

With almost every sector in positive territory, the pan-European STOXX 600 index rose up 0.3 percent while the blue chips gained 0.2 percent.

Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML, up 4 percent, boosted the tech sector. The firm beat quarterly earnings estimates thanks to strong demand from manufacturers of memory chips.

Likewise strong first-quarter results from British packaging firm RPC Group boosted the stock more than 6 percent to the top of the STOXX, while home appliance maker Electrolux hit a record high after reporting a bigger-than-expected rise in second-quarter earnings and lifting its market forecast for North America.

Falls among mining firms weighed on Britain's FTSE 100 , which declined 0.1 percent, while mid caps were flat in percentage terms as utility Drax Group dropped 6 percent after reporting a first half pretax loss.

Cross-border deal-making rolled on with Reckitt Benckiser up 1.6 percent after saying it would sell its food business to U.S. spice and herbs co McCormick & Co Inc for $4.2 bln. Reckitt shares were the biggest boosts on the FTSE 100. (Reporting by Kit Rees, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below