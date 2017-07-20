FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
16 天前
European shares ride global equity wave, ECB policy meeting eyed
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月20日 / 早上7点34分 / 16 天前

European shares ride global equity wave, ECB policy meeting eyed

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - European shares extended their gains in early deals on Thursday, lifted by buoyant global markets, hours ahead of a highly anticipated policy meeting at the European central bank.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.3 percent after major U.S. and Asian stock indexes closed at record highs, helped notably by technology stocks which finally surpassed their dotcom bubble peaks.

The sector continued to shine in Europe with a 0.3 percent rise after having hit its best daily performance since September last year during Wednesday's session.

SAP, Europe's most valuable technology firm rose in line with the sector after reporting revenues for the second quarter rose 10.4 percent to 5.78 billion euros, slightly above analyst expectations.

The European banking sector retreated by 0.3 pct ahead of the ECB's meeting when more light could be shed on how it intends to progressively exit its stimulus package.

Nordea, the Nordic region's biggest bank by market value, reported second-quarter operating earnings below analyst estimates and dropped 5.6 percent.

Elsewhere, Unilever edged 0.6 percent higher after reporting slightly weaker than expected quarterly sales but reaffirmed sticking to its full-year target.

Among stocks trading in negative territory was Swiss engineering company ABB, which was down 2.6% after a weaker-than-expected increase in quarterly net profit.

Reporting by Julien Ponthus, Editing by Vikram Subhedar

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below