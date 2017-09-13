FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年9月13日 / 早上7点35分 / 1 个月前

Apple suppliers weigh on European shares as equity rally falters

2 分钟阅读

LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - European shares faltered on Wednesday as a global equity rally showed signs of flagging, with Apple suppliers struggling after the new iPhone release disappointed with a later than expected shipping date.

The pan-European STOXX 600 dipped 0.3 percent as weakness in chipmakers was compounded by a drop in miners .

Euro zone stocks and blue-chips held steady, while Germany’s DAX, which touched its highest in nearly two months on Tuesday, fell back 0.1 percent.

Chipmakers supplying to Apple were among the worst performers, with AMS down 3.2 percent, while Dialog Semiconductor slipped 1.7 percent and STMicro fell 1.1 percent.

Traders said their shares were under pressure due to Apple’s new $999 iPhone X shipping later than expected, on November 3.

Chipmakers have been the best-performing among Europe’s tech stocks this year, accounting for a large chunk of the sector’s outperformance. AMS shares have gained 165 percent year-to-date.

The merging eyewear and lens makers Luxottica and Essilor were also among the biggest fallers, down 1.9 to 2.1 percent. EU antitrust regulators were set to tell the firms of concerns they have over the merger this week.

Covestro was among a handful of risers, up 1.5 percent after German drugs and pesticides group Bayer sold a 9.4 percent stake in the firm.

Reporting by Helen Reid, Editing by Kit Rees

