FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Earnings disappointments mar European share trading
频道
专题
美国总统特朗普称赞美韩之间的合作 誓言解决贸易问题
特朗普亚洲行
美国总统特朗普称赞美韩之间的合作 誓言解决贸易问题
焦点：沙特反贪行动扩大范围 更多王子与商人被捕
深度分析
焦点：沙特反贪行动扩大范围 更多王子与商人被捕
焦点：纽约联储总裁明年中将退休 美联储领导班子再添不确定性
深度分析
焦点：纽约联储总裁明年中将退休 美联储领导班子再添不确定性
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月6日 / 早上8点37分 / 1 天前

Earnings disappointments mar European share trading

3 分钟阅读

LONDON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - European shares steadied on Monday just off recent highs, following weaker Asian trading as and some earnings disappointments which took the shine off early trading.

The pan-European STOXX 600 traded flat by 0825 GMT, but trading was rocked by sharp falls from Dutch firms SBM Offshore and Vopak.

Offshore energy company SBM Offshore sank 12 percent after taking a $238 million provision to settle a U.S. probe over a Latin American bribery case.

The company said a preliminary settlement reached with Brazilian authorities had fallen through, and as a result it would no longer be able to participate in tenders for Petrobras , one of its largest customers.

Chemical and oil storage firm Vopak suffered a 7 percent drop after profits missed expectations. It lowered its earnings guidance for the full-year 2017, citing weaker occupancy rates and higher costs.

Shares in French hotel group Accor fell 1.7 percent at the open, the biggest of the CAC 40 fallers, after its third biggest shareholder Prince Alwaleed bin Talal was arrested in Saudi Arabia amid a purge by the future king.

The news is stirring concerns about the possibility of Saudi money pulling out of world markets.

Bank stocks were weaker across the region, with Societe Generale and BNP Paribas among the worst performers and euro zone banks down 0.9 percent as investors exercised greater caution.

Among stock gainers, Tullow Oil rose 3.3 percent, leading oil stocks higher after crude prices soared to the highest since July 2015 amid the Saudi purge.

Spain’s IBEX index slipped 0.3 percent, underperforming European peers, after sacked Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont turned himself in to Belgian authorities while weekend polls showed parties favouring Catalan independence would likely win December’s regional election.

With 60 percent of third-quarter results through for MSCI Europe, 67 percent of companies have beaten or met expectations.

Financials and technology stocks have been the clear leaders while energy and utilities stocks have underperformed, Thomson Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Helen Reid; editing by Sujata Rao)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below