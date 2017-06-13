FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
Tech recovery helps European shares bounce back from 7-week lows; Capita rockets
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月13日 / 早上7点51分 / 2 个月前

Tech recovery helps European shares bounce back from 7-week lows; Capita rockets

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - European stocks rebounded from seven-week lows in early deals on Tuesday as shares in tech firms recovered and financials rose, while British firms were led by a jump in shares in Capita.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.5 percent, partly recovering losses from the previous session following a brutal sell-off in tech stocks. The tech sector was the top sectoral gainer, up 1.1 percent after posting a 3.6 percent loss on Monday.

Gains among health stocks and banks also helped, with Italian lenders UBI Banca, UniCredit and Banco BPM among the biggest gainers in the sector.

Shares in troubled British outsourcing firm Capita jumped more than 12 percent after the group reiterated its outlook, saying that it hoped to improve its profitability and secure more contract wins in the second half of 2017 following a series of profit warnings.

Visitor attractions group Merlin Entertainments fell around 3 percent, however, after striking a cautious tone in its outlook and saying that attacks in Manchester and London had hit domestic demand.

Broker action also propelled shares in London Stock Exchange Group 3.3 percent higher after Credit Suisse and RBC raised their target prices on the stock. This helped Britain's FTSE 100 gain 0.3 percent.

Strength in the energy sector also helped underpin gains, with Petrofac the biggest oil & gas riser. (Reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below