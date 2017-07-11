FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
25 天前
Miners, banks lift European shares; Pearson jumps after Penguin stake sale
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月11日 / 早上7点29分 / 25 天前

Miners, banks lift European shares; Pearson jumps after Penguin stake sale

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - European shares made modest gains for a second session on Tuesday as strength among miners and banks lent a helping hand. The pan-European STOXX 600 edged up 0.3 percent, in line with euro zone stocks and blue-chips, in muted trading punctuated by early earnings updates and more corporate dealmaking activity.

Basic resources stocks supported the index, up 1 percent, with Anglo American the top FTSE gainer.

Pearson gained 2.6 percent, a top STOXX riser after it sold 22 percent of its stake in publisher Penguin Random House, to bolster its balance sheet and return 300 million pounds ($386 million) to shareholders.

Marks & Spencer reported a rise in full-price sales, but its shares fell 0.6 percent, partly on the back of underwhelming food sales. Rivals Tesco and Morrisons rose more than 1 percent.

Construction equipment company Travis Perkins was lifted by a positive update from peer Galliford Try, which said it saw full-year profit at the top end of guidance.

Broker notes also spurred some moves, with semiconductor makers STMicro and AMS top gainers after JP Morgan raised the Italian semiconductor maker to 'overweight'.

Among the top individual drags on the STOXX 600 were Randstad and Adecco, targeted by Deutsche Bank in a note on staffing firms.

Analysts at Deutsche cut ratings for the world's two largest staffing firms, saying current employment levels in the U.S. and Europe were associated with peaking 12-month investor returns.

Reporting by Helen Reid, Editing by Vikram Subhedar

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below