European shares open lower after Wall Street tech selloff, Korean tensions

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - European shares opened lower on Tuesday after a selloff in technology shares on Wall Street and amid tensions over Korea, while investors awaited further clues on whether U.S. interest rates will rise in December.

Hints on the future trajectory of rates could emerge after market close (1645 GMT) when Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen gives a speech on inflation and monetary policy in Ohio.

The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.1 percent with most European bourses and sectors in negative territory. Energy outperformed, boosted 0.6 percent by a rise in oil prices that followed a threat by Turkey to cut crude flows from Iraqi Kurdistan.

Sabre-rattling over Korea also kept a lid on gains after Pyongyang accused Washington of declaring war, though the impact of the escalating rhetoric remained modest.

“Let’s hope this all stays cartoon-ish”, analysts at Rabobank bank said in a morning note. (reporting by Julien Ponthus; editing by John Stonestreet)