2017年9月29日 / 早上7点34分 / 19 天前

European stocks set for best month this year, Volkswagen falls

2 分钟阅读

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - European stocks headed for their best monthly gains this year on Friday as the third quarter drew to a close, while Volkswagen shares sank after the German carmaker said it had to increase provisions for settlements in North America.

A weakening euro has taken pressure off Europe’s equities and the exporter-heavy DAX especially, and helped investors find renewed enthusiasm for the asset class after the slow summer months.

The pan-European STOXX 600 steadied at a two-month high, while euro zone stocks hit their highest in three months, on track for a quarterly gain after falling back in the second quarter.

Volkswagen shares dropped 3.5 percent after the car manufacturer said it was increasing its provisions for settlements in North America over its diesel cheating scandal.

Porsche shares also fell 3.2 percent.

Dutch bank ABN AMRO rose 2.1 percent after Morgan Stanley raised its rating on the stock, saying it expected dividend payouts to increase.

Covestro gained 2 percent after Bayer further reduced its holding in the plastics producer to under 25 percent.

An upgrade to “outperform” from Exane BNP analysts boosted satellite communications firm Eutelsat up 2.5 percent.

Reporting by Helen Reid, Editing by Julien Ponthus

