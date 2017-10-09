FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares edge higher, Dax hits new all-time high
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月9日 / 早上7点30分 / 9 天前

European shares edge higher, Dax hits new all-time high

2 分钟阅读

LONDON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - European shares opened slighly higher on Monday after four consecutive weeks of gains, with Germany’s Dax touching a fresh new high, as worries about the situation in Catalonia eased off after Sunday’s demonstration against independence.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.2 percent in early trading while the was up 0.3 percent to a new record of 12,997 points.

Spain’s IBEX rebounded 1 percent with Caixabank spiking 2 percent after its board agreed to move its registered office to Valencia‍.

A slight rebound for the pound, which has been suffering over the weekend on Theresa May’s struggle to maintain authority over her cabinet, weighed on the FTSE, which was down 0.1 percent.

Credit Agricole declined 0.8 percent after its CEO indicated it would join the queue of potential suitors for Commerzbank, up 0.9 percent, should the German government want to sell its stake. Commerzbank was up 0.6 percent.

Airbus was the top loser in France, down 1.5 percent after its CEO told employees to brace themselves as a corruption probe could lead to large corporate penalties.

Reporting by Julien Ponthus and Helen Reid; Editing by Georgina Prodhan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below