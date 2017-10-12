FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares trade sideways, Just Eat and Lufthansa shine
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月12日 / 早上7点37分 / 7 天前

European shares trade sideways, Just Eat and Lufthansa shine

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - European shares traded sideways in early deals on Thursday despite new highs in Asia and on Wall Street, with financial shares being the biggest burden and Just Eat the top performer after its merger with Hungryhouse got provisional clearance.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.01 percent in early deals with no clear direction across the continent.

France’s CAC 40 and Spain’s IBEX were down 0.1 percent while Frankfurt’s DAX and the FTSE 100 were very slighly up.

Just Eat posted the best performance of the index with a 6.4 percent rise to a new record high of 748.5p as British competition authorities gave a provisional go-ahead to its acquisition of Hungryhouse.

In Germany, Lufthansa was on top of the local blue-chip index with a 2.7 percent rise after it said it would sign a deal later on Thursday to to buy parts of insolvent German carrier Air Berlin. (Reporting by Julien Ponthus; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below