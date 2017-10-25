FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-European shares in correction mode as mixed earnings flow in
频道
专题
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
中共十九大
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
深度分析
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
中国财经
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月25日 / 早上8点56分 / 更新于 9 小时内

UPDATE 2-European shares in correction mode as mixed earnings flow in

4 分钟阅读

* STOXX 600 dips 0.6 pct

* Kering jumps after Gucci sales balloon

* Earnings to grow 3.4 pct in Q3

* STOXX 600 yoy earnings growth: reut.rs/2y2e329 (Recasts, adds details, closing prices)

By Danilo Masoni and Helen Reid

MILAN/LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - European shares fell to a near four-week low on Wednesday, with a mixed batch of company results sparking profit-taking a day before the European Central Bank decides on monetary policy.

Pharma heavyweight GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) was a big faller as comments on possible consumer health acquisitions sparked concerns over its dividend, offsetting strong results.

“Investors remain focused on the safety of the dividend,” said Leerink analyst Seamus Fernandez.

GSK shares fell 5.5 percent, making the healthcare index the second-biggest sectoral loser and helping drag the pan-European STOXX 600 benchmark down 0.6 percent to 387.13, its lowest close since late September.

The market fall came despite continued strength in economic data, among the key drivers for this year’s stocks rally along with solid corporate earnings growth.

Some fund managers expect the stock market to correct even though the global macroeconomic backdrop is positive.

On Wednesday a survey showed German business confidence surprisingly rose to a record high in October, while Britain’s economy picked up speed unexpectedly in the third quarter.

“A correction is likely, but not a change of trend,” Andrea Cuturi, chief investment officer at Anthilia Capital in Milan, said.

“Fundamentals continue to be supportive,” Cuturi said. “However we believe that in the next two months the chances of a correction are quite high. We’re entering a period of the year when investors tend to protect their gains more and there are plenty of potential catalysts to trigger profit-taking.”

His firm cut exposure to euro zone stocks to neutral this month, amid caution over changes at the Federal Reserve and decisions over the future of the ECB’s bond buying programme, as well as the slowing pace of earnings growth.

GOOD QUARTER

On Wednesday, earning updates were mixed.

Among luxury companies, Kering rallied 8.8 after yet another forecast-beating quarter from its Gucci brand, boosting luxury peer LVMH, up 1.3 percent.

“A good quarter for the industry, but still very polarized, with Gucci clearly leading the momentum at five times the sector growth,” said JP Morgan analysts in a note.

“Gucci remains the ‘it’ brand,” wrote Citi analysts.

Biotech firm Novozymes rose 3 percent after it raised its full-year outlook and reported sales and earnings that beat forecasts.

Ballpoint pens and razor maker BIC however sank 8.3 percent, hitting a four-year low after nine-month sales came in under consensus. The shares had suffered sharp losses after a cut to sales expectations in late September.

Industrial stocks Wartsila and Alfa Laval fell 4.8 percent and 0.6 percent respectively after both missed earnings expectations, with Alfa Laval reporting lower order bookings and Wartsila pointing to a challenging marine market.

Overall results have been somewhat underwhelming so far, with Thomson Reuters data showing fewer companies beating analyst estimates than in the average quarter.

Overall earnings for the STOXX 600 are set to grow 3.4 percent this quarter compared with the same period in 2016, Thomson Reuters data showed. That growth disappears when energy stocks are stripped out.

“To date, earnings have delivered a modest beat, but sales have seen a small miss,” Morgan Stanley analysts led by Matthew Garman wrote in a note. “Price reaction to results has been weak for both beats and misses.”

Reporting by Danilo Masoni and Helen Reid; Editing by David Holmes

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below