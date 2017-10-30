FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares open sideways as earning roll in, Spain rebounds
频道
专题
西班牙检方以叛乱等罪名指控前加泰罗尼亚地区领导人普伊格蒙特
时事要闻
西班牙检方以叛乱等罪名指控前加泰罗尼亚地区领导人普伊格蒙特
中国10月官方PMI双双回落预示四季度开局偏弱 经济升温苗头减退
中国财经
中国10月官方PMI双双回落预示四季度开局偏弱 经济升温苗头减退
焦点：两名特朗普前助手遭通俄门调查指控 另有一位前顾问认罪
深度分析
焦点：两名特朗普前助手遭通俄门调查指控 另有一位前顾问认罪
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月30日 / 早上8点41分 / 1 天前

European shares open sideways as earning roll in, Spain rebounds

2 分钟阅读

(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)

LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Spanish equities opened 1.4 percent higher on Monday, reassured by weekend demonstrations for a unified Spain and a poll showing a lead for parties opposed to Catalan independence.

Broader European shares traded sideways.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.1 percent but Spain’s IBEX benchmark rose, led by Caixabank and Banco de Sabadell, shares in which rose 4.2 percent and 3.6 percent respectively.

Spain’s state-owned lender Bankia, which posted a 10 percent fall in third-quarter net profit as lending income remained pressured by low interest rates gained 1.1 percent.

In London, shares in HSBC fell 0.6 percent despite reporting a five-fold jump in its quarterly profits.

Glencore retreated 1.5 percent after raising its earnings guidance and a report saying it would cancel its secondary listing in Hong Kong due to lack of interest from investors.

The FTSE 100 slipped 0.2 percent at the start of a week that could see the Bank of England raise interest rates for first time since 2007.

On the mergers and acquisitions front, Swiss drugmaker Novartis slipped 0.7 percent after offering to buy France’s Advanced Accelerator Applications (AAA) in a $3.9 billion cash deal.

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below