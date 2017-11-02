FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares hold near two-yr highs before BoE decision
频道
专题
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
半岛局势
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
深度分析
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
中国财经
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月2日 / 早上8点40分 / 更新于 20 小时前

European shares hold near two-yr highs before BoE decision

2 分钟阅读

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - European shares hovered near two-year highs on Thursday, with trading muted as investors battened down the hatches ahead of the Bank of England’s policy meeting, though a profit warning from Playtech punctured the calm in early deals.

The pan-European STOXX 600 steadied near two-year highs on Thursday, with British, German and French stocks also broadly flat as investors awaited the BOE’s 1200 GMT decision.

The bank is widely expected to raise interest rates for the first time since 2007, and a decision to hold rates is likely to prove disruptive, analysts say.

The calm was however punctured by gambling technology company Playtech, shares in which plummeted 21 percent after warning on profit due to a slowdown in parts of Asia and problems with a bingo contract.

Strong results from oil services firm Tenaris sent the stock up 6 percent and helped Italy’s benchmark outperform peers, up 0.4 percent.

With nearly half of European companies having reported for the third quarter, industrial, financial and tech sectors stand out as the best-performing, according to Thomson Reuters data. Overall 66 percent of companies in the MSCI Europe have beat or met earnings expectations, underpinning regional indices’ gains.

Results from banks Credit Suisse and ING confirmed the strong performance of the sector which investors have warmed to this year as a play on Europe’s return to growth. Both beat expectations for third-quarter profit.

Credit Suisse shares gained 2 percent, helping financials add the most points to the index.

Randgold Resources tumbled 6.4 percent after third-quarter results missed forecasts.

UK online grocer Ocado also tumbled 3.7 percent. (Reporting by Helen Reid; editing by Sujata Rao)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below