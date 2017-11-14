FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares rise off 7-week low as telecoms earnings impress
频道
专题
美债收益率曲线趋平 但经济陷入衰退可能性不大
路透精英汇
美债收益率曲线趋平 但经济陷入衰退可能性不大
李克强称地区和平稳定是东亚合作基础 坚持朝鲜半岛无核化
时事要闻
李克强称地区和平稳定是东亚合作基础 坚持朝鲜半岛无核化
腾讯控股第三季净利升69%胜预期 受益网络游戏收入增
中国财经
腾讯控股第三季净利升69%胜预期 受益网络游戏收入增
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月14日 / 早上8点35分 / 1 天前

European shares rise off 7-week low as telecoms earnings impress

2 分钟阅读

LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Encouraging earnings from telecoms companies put European shares on the front foot on Tuesday, helping them recover from a seven-week low hit in the previous session.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.2 percent by 0720 GMT, also helped by gains in British retailer Tesco after the UK regulator approved its $4.9 billion takeover of wholesaler Booker.

Telecom and tech sector strength helped German and French benchmarks gain 0.4 percent, while euro zone blue-chips were up 0.3 percent.

German telecoms firm Drillisch was up 3.7 percent after it reported a 9.9 percent rise in nine-month revenues.

Vodafone was another standout stock in the sector, rising 4 percent after upping forecasts for full-year earnings growth after a strong first half.

Altice bucked the sector trend, sinking 7.2 percent after Morgan Stanley cut its price target on the stock by 34 percent, adding to pressure on the shares which are already down 46 percent this year.

Britain’s biggest retailer Tesco jumped 4.8 percent after receiving regulatory approval for its takeover of Booker. The latter’s shares also rose 4.9 percent.

Stronger than expected results also boosted Simcorp and Alstom, while asset manager Intermediate Capital Group soared 10.5 percent to the top of the STOXX index after reporting record inflows.

This earnings season has delivered surprisingly violent share price moves stocks after results, Goldman Sachs strategists said.

Earnings-day price moves have been more than 3.5 times the average daily move – the most extreme results reactions the bank had data for.

As the earnings season neared its end, MSCI euro zone companies were tracking 9.9 percent year-on-year earnings growth in U.S. dollar terms, and 62 percent of companies in the euro zone index had beaten or met earnings estimates. (Reporting by Helen Reid; editing by Sujata Rao)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below