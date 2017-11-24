FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-European shares snap two-week losing streak as DAX gains
频道
专题
韩国真航空预计中国赴韩游需求将从1月起反弹
半岛局势
韩国真航空预计中国赴韩游需求将从1月起反弹
中国股市“见顶”为时尚早 A股明年入摩可看高一线--安联
中国财经
中国股市“见顶”为时尚早 A股明年入摩可看高一线--安联
焦点：美国感恩节线上销售激增 实体店表现好于前两年
深度分析
焦点：美国感恩节线上销售激增 实体店表现好于前两年
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月24日 / 上午9点43分 / 更新于 12 小时前

UPDATE 2-European shares snap two-week losing streak as DAX gains

3 分钟阅读

* STOXX 600 down 0.1 pct, Germany’s DAX up 0.4 pct

* Danone and Diageo buoyed by China import tariff cuts

* Germany’s SDP open to coalition talks

* Italian banks lead financials (Adds detail, closing prices)

By Kit Rees

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - European shares ended little changed on Friday, underpinned by gains among heavyweight financial stocks, which helped the pan-European STOXX 600 index snap a two-week losing streak.

The STOXX 600 ended 0.1 percent down but rose 0.7 percent on the week, while the export-heavy German DAX index advanced 0.4 percent, shrugging off strenght in the euro.

The growing prospect of a grand coalition in Germany boosted sentiment that had kept the DAX stuck around the 13,000-point level for the past two weeks.

“There’s a lot of impetus there to resolve the situation without recourse to another election,” said City Index market analyst Ken Odeluga.

Germany’s Social Democrats said that they were ready to hold talks with other parties on breaking the political deadlock.

“The German political crisis is not really looking very crisis-like,” Paul Donovan, chief economist at UBS Wealth Management, said in a note.

“It is all very orderly and, frankly, a little dull.”

Though corporate news was sparse, shares in consumer staples businesses were in focus after China said it would cut import tariffs on some consumer products.

Shares in Danone rose 0.7 percent, while Diageo advanced by 0.3 percent.

Banks were also in positive territory, up 0.5 percent, with Italian lenders topping the index.

Shares in Banco BPM, BPER Banca and UBI Banca rose by 2.5-5.9 percent after media reports that two European banking directives were in the works in Brussels, aimed at introducing looser rules on disposal of bad loans.

More broadly, investors have been focusing on the brightening economic picture in Europe, which is expected to support the bloc’s equities going forward.

Thursday’s Euro zone PMI data showed business growth gathering pace as the year draws to a close, further buoying sentiment, while growth rates for the bloc have outpaced its peers.

German business confidence rose unexpectedly in November to a record high.

Europe’s STOXX 600 has gained 7 percent this year, recouping last year’s losses, while Germany’s DAX is up 13.8 percent and France’s CAC has risen nearly 11 percent.

Additional reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Ralph Boulton and David Goodman

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below