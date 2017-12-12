FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
M&A dominates Europe share trading; weak banks offset oil boost
频道
专题
热点聚焦：比特币爆红暴露加密货币市场脆弱性
比特币
热点聚焦：比特币爆红暴露加密货币市场脆弱性
独家：福特拟在2020年将Fusion生产转往中国重庆的合资工厂
中国财经
独家：福特拟在2020年将Fusion生产转往中国重庆的合资工厂
WTO会议无果而终 美国横加指责且一些成员国投否决票
国际财经
WTO会议无果而终 美国横加指责且一些成员国投否决票
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年12月12日 / 早上8点47分 / 2 天前

M&A dominates Europe share trading; weak banks offset oil boost

3 分钟阅读

LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Mergers and acquisitions dominated early European share trading on Tuesday, while strong oil and tech stocks were not enough to offset a decline in banks.

French tech consultancy Atos’s 4.3 billion euro takeover offer for Dutch cybersecurity company Gemalto helped the tech sector outperform. Gemalto’s shares rocketed 34 percent to 45.2 euros - just below the bid price.

Gemalto’s board has until Friday to review the unsolicited bid, which Atos hopes will boost its digital security credentials. Four profit warnings in a year have dented Gemalto’s performance. Atos shares rose 4.5 percent.

The pan-European STOXX 600 slipped 0.1 percent and leading euro zone stocks fell 0.3 percent. Amsterdam’s AEX climbed 0.3 percent, pushed higher by Gemalto.

Strong oil stocks limited losses after Brent crude jumped to over $65 overnight as an outage in the Forties North Sea pipeline sucked supply out of the market.

The oil and gas sector, which has been the worst-performing this year, jumped 0.6 percent, the biggest boost to overall gains.

A pullback in financials overwhelmed the lift from oil. HSBC , Societe Generale and BNP Paribas were the biggest fallers.

In other deal-driven moves, shares in French commercial real estate company Unibail-Rodamco fell 3.5 percent after it offered to buy shopping mall owner Westfield Corp for $16 billion.

Dialog Semiconductor shares rose 5.2 percent, with one trader pointing to a report the company’s chips were to be used in Huawei’s Mate 10 Android smartphones.

Dialog’s shares have plummeted this year due to concerns over its reliance on top customer Apple, which could in-source its power chip production.

Genmab was the worst-performing stock, down 5.8 percent after its research and development update in which it flagged 2018 expense growth of 40 to 50 percent due to pipeline investments.

South African retailer Steinhoff meanwhile jumped 32 percent in a modest relief rally, which still left its shares at around a quarter of their price before accounting irregularities emerged.

Reporting by Helen Reid; editing by Tom Pfeiffer

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below