LIVE MARKETS-European autos cruise to two-month peak
频道
专题
边际趋紧应是中国今年货币政策的合理注解
狗年展望
边际趋紧应是中国今年货币政策的合理注解
焦点：研究团队披露两大安全缺陷 几乎所有手机电脑都难逃泄密风险
深度分析
焦点：研究团队披露两大安全缺陷 几乎所有手机电脑都难逃泄密风险
焦点：亚马逊谷歌大打价格战 争夺智能音箱市场份额
深度分析
焦点：亚马逊谷歌大打价格战 争夺智能音箱市场份额
图片Reuters TV
#公司新闻(英文)
January 4, 2018 / 6:34 AM / 更新于 13 hours ago

LIVE MARKETS-European autos cruise to two-month peak

2 分钟阅读

    * European stocks open higher, FTSE touches record
    * Euro zone services PMI to show continued momentum
    * Debenhams drops after profit warning
    * Iran unrest pours extra fuel on oil rally

    Jan 4(Reuters) - Welcome to the home for real time coverage of European equity markets
brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters and anchored today by Helen Reid. Reach her on
Messenger to share your thoughts on market moves: helen.reid.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net
    
 
 
 
    EUROPEAN AUTOS CRUISE TO TWO-MONTH PEAK (0930 GMT) 
    
    The European autos sector has had a strong start to the year, up 1.2 percent this
morning at a two-month peak.
    Today's move is being driven by yesterday's U.S. auto sales data for December. While not
stellar, the figures did beat analyst expectations, with the likes of Fiat Chrysler up
around 4.1 percent at a record high today.
     While the autos sector had a tepid first half in 2017, things have really started to pick
up over the last six months. Fiat, Porsche and Volkswagen are among the
biggest gainers over that period.
       
 
 
    (Kit Rees)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
