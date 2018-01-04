LIVE MARKETS-European autos cruise to two-month peak

* European stocks open higher, FTSE touches record * Euro zone services PMI to show continued momentum * Debenhams drops after profit warning * Iran unrest pours extra fuel on oil rally Jan 4(Reuters) - Welcome to the home for real time coverage of European equity markets brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters and anchored today by Helen Reid. Reach her on Messenger to share your thoughts on market moves: helen.reid.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net EUROPEAN AUTOS CRUISE TO TWO-MONTH PEAK (0930 GMT) The European autos sector has had a strong start to the year, up 1.2 percent this morning at a two-month peak. Today's move is being driven by yesterday's U.S. auto sales data for December. While not stellar, the figures did beat analyst expectations, with the likes of Fiat Chrysler up around 4.1 percent at a record high today. While the autos sector had a tepid first half in 2017, things have really started to pick up over the last six months. Fiat, Porsche and Volkswagen are among the biggest gainers over that period. (Kit Rees)