FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LIVE MARKETS-Closing snapshot: STOXX 600 in striking distance of all time high
频道
专题
综述：朝鲜接受韩国1月9日正式会谈的提议 特朗普为撮合双方邀功
半岛局势
综述：朝鲜接受韩国1月9日正式会谈的提议 特朗普为撮合双方邀功
调查：美元困局尚未结束 但2018年处境将有所改善
深度分析
调查：美元困局尚未结束 但2018年处境将有所改善
汇市一周综述：全球同步“制造”上升气流 欧元高飞人民币开门红
深度分析
汇市一周综述：全球同步“制造”上升气流 欧元高飞人民币开门红
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
January 5, 2018 / 10:26 AM / 更新于 21 hours ago

LIVE MARKETS-Closing snapshot: STOXX 600 in striking distance of all time high

1 分钟阅读

    * European stocks extend rally
    * Swiss blue-chips, FTSE 100 hit records
    * UK motor insurers, dealers hit by weak sales data
    * U.S. non-farm payrolls miss

    Jan 5 (Reuters) - Welcome to the home for real time coverage of European equity markets
brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters and anchored today by Kit Rees. Reach her on
Messenger to share your thoughts on market moves: kit.rees.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net
    
    CLOSING SNAPSHOT: STOXX 600 IN STRIKING DISTANCE OF ALL TIME HIGH (1715 GMT) 
    If it continues at this pace, the STOXX 600 is bound to hit its all time high in the next
couple of weeks. At 397.35 points, it needs about 4.5% to beat the 415.18 points it reached on
April 15 2015.
    Here's your closing snapshot and see you on Monday:
 
 
  (Julien Ponthus)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below