LIVE MARKETS-Closing snapshot: STOXX 600 in striking distance of all time high

* European stocks extend rally * Swiss blue-chips, FTSE 100 hit records * UK motor insurers, dealers hit by weak sales data * U.S. non-farm payrolls miss Jan 5 (Reuters) - Welcome to the home for real time coverage of European equity markets brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters and anchored today by Kit Rees. Reach her on Messenger to share your thoughts on market moves: kit.rees.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net CLOSING SNAPSHOT: STOXX 600 IN STRIKING DISTANCE OF ALL TIME HIGH (1715 GMT) If it continues at this pace, the STOXX 600 is bound to hit its all time high in the next couple of weeks. At 397.35 points, it needs about 4.5% to beat the 415.18 points it reached on April 15 2015. Here's your closing snapshot and see you on Monday: (Julien Ponthus)