UPDATE 2-Results drive sharp moves in European stocks as euro weighs
January 11, 2018 / 9:41 AM / 更新于 a day ago

UPDATE 2-Results drive sharp moves in European stocks as euro weighs

3 分钟阅读

* STOXX 600 down 0.3 pct at close

* Euro jumps after ECB minutes

* Results drive sharp fall in Pandora shares

* Christmas disappointment sends M&S, Tesco lower too (Adds detail and quote, updates prices at close)

By Helen Reid and Kit Rees

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - European shares dipped on Thursday as a bond market sell-off and a stronger euro took the steam out of the breakneck New Year rally in equities.

Results drove the bulk of stock moves, with some disappointments weighing heavily.

The pan-European STOXX 600 and euro zone equities ended the session 0.3 percent lower, extending sharp losses in the previous session when jitters over a report that China was considering slowing purchases of U.S. Treasury bonds spilled over into stocks.

A Chinese regulator on Thursday said the report might be “fake”.

While the STOXX was roughly flat for most of the morning session, the index dipped followed the release of minutes from the European Central Bank’s December meeting showing that the ECB should revisit its policy message in early 2018.

“This is sooner than we had assumed and might mean that (the ECB) it will end its asset purchases in September rather than tapering over the last few months of the year,” economists at Capital Economics said in a note.

The euro’s rise following the ECB release put pressure on Euro zone indexes with Germany’s DAX closing 0.6 percent lower, while bond yields also rose.

Britain’s FTSE 100, meanwhile, touched a fresh record and ended 0.2 percent higher.

UK retailers Tesco and Marks & Spencer were among the biggest European fallers, however, after their Christmas trading updates disappointed, with consumers cutting down on non-essential items.

Europe’s retail sector fell 1.3 percent, while bank stocks, which had jumped on Wednesday as bond yields surged, extended gains to end 0.4 percent higher.

Danish jewellery firm Pandora dropped nearly 11 percent after the company said it expected profit margins to fall in the next few years and reported 2017 revenue below expectations.

Hexagon jumped up 5.8 percent after its CEO was cleared of insider trading charges.

While it is too early in the season to fully determine what impact results are having, investors said earnings will be under particular scrutiny this year as the market hopes for another year of earnings growth.

“You didn’t really have any earnings growth coming through since the euro zone crisis, it was a kind of Groundhog Day every year, but 2017 was a break from that effect,” said Nick Davis, European income fund manager at Polar Capital.

“The earnings season will be quite important. If Europe can continue demonstrating earnings growth at index level as an asset class it will be very attractive.”

In other big moves, the restructuring French telecoms and cable firm Altice tumbled 6.7 percent, extending Wednesday’s slide, after its U.S. unit announced a $500 million junk bond sale.

Reporting by Helen Reid and Kit Rees; editing by Mark Heinrich

