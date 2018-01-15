FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares pause for breath; Carillion rivals gain
德国社民党领袖呼吁党内成员支持与默克尔组建大联合政府
德国社民党领袖呼吁党内成员支持与默克尔组建大联合政府
独家：美国议员敦促AT&T切断与中国华为的所有商业联系--消息
独家：美国议员敦促AT&T切断与中国华为的所有商业联系--消息
中国央行官员称需终止虚拟货币集中化交易--消息人士
中国央行官员称需终止虚拟货币集中化交易--消息人士
中国
January 15, 2018 / 8:43 AM / a day ago

European shares pause for breath; Carillion rivals gain

2 分钟阅读

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - European stocks got off to a sluggish start on Monday following two weeks of gains, with cyclical stocks among the biggest decliners, while M&A remained in focus.

Shares in some competitors of Carillion rose after the long-struggling construction and support services company collapsed, with banks refusing to lend it any more money.

“People will pick up business and for some it will be good. JV arrangements will also get triggered where they take on the majority share of the contracts,” said a sector analyst at a UK broker, citing Serco in healthcare.

Among Carillion competitors, Serco jumped 3.4 percent and Interserve 1.9 percent, Balfour Beatty 0.2 percent and Kier Group 0.3 percent.

While the STOXX has seen a strong start to 2018 and has held at its highest levels since August 2015, weakness among banking stocks and energy kept the index in negative territory, while a stronger euro also added pressure.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.1 percent in early deals, while Euro zone blue chips also declined 0.1 percent. So-called cyclical stocks, whose profits are most sensitive to the strength of the economy, have been the best equity sector performers this year.

Finnish mining equipment maker Metso was the biggest faller on the STOXX, dropping 9.5 percent after its fourth-quarter earnings missed expectations.

Meanwhile GKN saw its shares rise 2.2 percent after suitor Melrose said it planned to meet shareholders of the British automotive and aerospace equipment maker following a rejected takeover offer.

Reporting by Kit Rees; editing by Tom Pfeiffer

