European shares edge back up, Edenred tops gainers

LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - European shares edged back in positive territory on Tuesday after ending a three-day recovery in the previous session when Wall Street and Chinese markets were closed for holiday.

At 0824 GMT, most sectors and indexes across the continent were making gains and the pan-regional STOXX 600 benchmark was up 0.18 percent at 378.92 points.

Shares Edenred were the top performers on the STOXX, up 9.2 percent, after the French prepaid meal voucher and card provider reported record 2017 earnings, increased its dividend and expressed confidence over 2018.

Other top movers in the pan-European index included HSBC and BHP, both down nearly 3.5 percent, after their trading updates disappointed investors.

While the world’s biggest miner missed its forecast, HSBC reported a jump in annual pre-tax profit below expectations and unveiled a plan to raise up to $7 billion over the next four months to bolster its capital base.

Temenos dropped 6 percent after news it was in advance talks to buy UK rival Fidessa Group for about 1.4 billion pounds. (Reporting by Julien Ponthus, editing by Danilo Masoni)