FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#世界移动通信大会
#半岛局势
#比特币
#路透调查
#狗年展望
#图片精选
公司新闻(英文)
February 28, 2018 / 8:43 AM / 更新于 21 hours ago

European shares dip as earnings fail to dispel Wall Street gloom

2 分钟阅读

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window)

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - European shares opened lower on Wednesday as a fresh batch of corporate results failed to change the negative trend set in Wall street overnight on fears that U.S. rates could rise faster than expected.

At 08h20 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.4 percent with most bourses and sectors down across Europe.

France’s Biomerieux posted the worst performance of the index after publishing disappointing annual results and fell about 9 percent.

In the same sector, German drugmaker Bayer’s lost 3.3 percent as earnings were dragged lower by discounts to crop protection distributors in Brazil. It also said it needed more time to wrap up the planned takeover of U.S. seeds giant Monsanto.

In the UK, ITV lost 7.5 percent. The British broadcaster reported a 5 percent drop in adjusted full-year earnings, reflecting a tough advertising environment.

The release of corporate results also triggered sharp moves upward, including Dialog Semiconductor, which jumped 7.9 percent. (Julien Ponthus; Editing by Jon Boyle)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below