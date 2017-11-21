FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cerberus, others seen interested in Creval's turnaround plan - source
频道
专题
美国宣布对13家中朝企业和个人实施制裁
半岛局势
美国宣布对13家中朝企业和个人实施制裁
中国政府紧急叫停网络小额贷款牌照发放 中资金融股美国ADR重挫
中国财经
中国政府紧急叫停网络小额贷款牌照发放 中资金融股美国ADR重挫
津巴布韦总统穆加贝宣布辞职
时事要闻
津巴布韦总统穆加贝宣布辞职
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月21日 / 下午12点37分 / 更新于 21 小时前

Cerberus, others seen interested in Creval's turnaround plan - source

2 分钟阅读

MILAN, Nov 21 (Reuters) - U.S. fund Cerberus Capital Management is among potential investors interested in Italian bank Creval’s turnaround plan but it is too early to say whether it will also commit to buying into the lender’s planned share issue, a source close to the matter said.

The mid-sized Italian lender said earlier this month it would sell new shares for up to 700 million euros in early 2018 to fund a balance-sheet clean up under its new business plan.

“There has been an expression of interest from Cerberus and other investors for Creval’s plan. Since the share issue will only be launched in February, it’s difficult to have any commitments now,” the source said.

“(But) there is interest from investors and also from banks willing to join the underwriting consortium.”

Il Messaggero daily said on Tuesday that Cerberus was planning to buy into the cash call for around 100 million euros. Cerberus could not immediately be reached for comment.

A second source added that an ongoing roadshow, held in London, Paris and the United States, to promote the restructuring plan had met with interest.

Creval’s share were up 15 percent on Tuesday, helped by reports of investor interest but also lifted by optimism about a 560 million euro share issue at rival Banca Carige which is expected to kick off on Wednesday.

Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro and Andrea Mandala, writing by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Silvia Aloisi

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below