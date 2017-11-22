FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fund CRC presents an offer for Carige's consumer credit unit-source
频道
专题
朝鲜称特朗普将朝鲜列为支持恐怖主义国家是“可耻行为”
半岛局势
朝鲜称特朗普将朝鲜列为支持恐怖主义国家是“可耻行为”
人民币综述：撮合成交模式年内推出 “所见即所得”有利价格发现
深度分析
人民币综述：撮合成交模式年内推出 “所见即所得”有利价格发现
焦点：中国金融强监管转向构建长效机制 应警惕为防风险而防风险
深度分析
焦点：中国金融强监管转向构建长效机制 应警惕为防风险而防风险
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月22日 / 上午9点19分 / 1 天前

Fund CRC presents an offer for Carige's consumer credit unit-source

1 分钟阅读

MILAN, Nov 22 (Reuters) - U.S. hedge fund Christofferson Robb & Company (CRC) has presented an offer to buy Banca Carige’s consumer credit unit Creditis, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The bank, which is selling assets and on Wednesday launched a 560 million euros capital increase to strengthen its balance sheet, must accept the offer by Wednesday and close the sale by Dec. 6, according to the prospectus for the capital increase.

Accepting the offer is a key condition for CRC to take on unsold shares in the capital increase under an existing accord with broker Equita. (Reporting by Massimo Gaia, editing by Silvia Aloisi)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below