Stock market pain brings relief to battered bonds

* Stocks selloff lends some support to bonds

* But sentiment still weak on cbank worries

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields edged down on Friday as renewed selling in world stocks lent some support to safe-haven debt markets, which themselves have been bruised as investors brace for end to easy-monetary policies by major central banks.

Borrowing costs in Europe and the United States rose sharply on Thursday after the Bank of England said interest rates probably needed to rise sooner and by a bit more than it had previously thought given a stronger global economy.

That has prompted investors to brace for higher interest rates from major central banks globally.

In Germany, the euro zone’s powerhouse economy and its benchmark bond issuer, 10-year bond yields have risen for the past seven straight weeks -- the longest stretch of weekly rises since 2007. If Bund yields end this week higher, that would mark the longest run of weekly rises in 16 years.

“Yesterday’s hawkish Bank of England caused the market to reprice all developed market central bank paths steeper,” said Peter Chatwell, head of rates strategy at Mizuho in London.

“Coming so soon after the recent equity sell off, there is a risk of more turbulence in risky assets.”

In early Friday trade, most 10-year bond yields in the euro area were down around 1 basis point.

German Bund yields were steady at 0.76 percent and holding below 2-1/2 year highs hit on Thursday just above 0.80 percent.

Stock markets, hurt by fears of higher U.S. interest rates, were under the hammer once again.

World stocks were set for the biggest decline since 2011, with the blue-chip U.S. stock index, the Dow Jones, closing more than 4 percent lower on Thursday. Asian and European shares followed on Friday.

European stocks were down 0.6 percent in early Friday trade.

“The risk off sentiment in global markets should ultimately support sentiment in bond markets,” said Commerzbank rates strategist Michael Leister. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Peter Graff)