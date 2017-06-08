FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
Italian bond yields, bank stocks dip on report of possible Veneto banks rescue
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月8日 / 早上7点39分 / 2 个月前

Italian bond yields, bank stocks dip on report of possible Veneto banks rescue

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - Italy's government bond yields and banking stocks fell on Thursday after a report that Italian banks are considering a joint rescue of two ailing Veneto-based lenders.

Italian banks are considering assisting in a rescue of Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca by pumping 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion) of private capital into the two regional banks, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Italy's benchmark 10-year government bond yield fell 1 basis point to 2.28 percent, the day's low.

That helped narrow the gap over benchmark 10-year German Bund yields to around 200 basis points after the spread moved to its widest in more than a month on Wednesday.

In contrast to the positive tone in Italian bond markets, the country's banking stocks dipped 0.2 percent while broader euro zone bank shares gained 0.6 percent. (Reporting by London Markets Team; editing by Nigel Stephenson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below