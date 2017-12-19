FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cyprus appoints seven international banks to develop secondary bond market
频道
专题
跨境资金流动管理“量入为出” 中国对外投资将恢复增长
狗年展望
跨境资金流动管理“量入为出” 中国对外投资将恢复增长
焦点：防错配风险中国险企投资戴紧箍咒 长期资产面临“僧多粥少”
深度分析
焦点：防错配风险中国险企投资戴紧箍咒 长期资产面临“僧多粥少”
2018年全球经济的三大威胁：央行、贸易与泡沫
深度分析
2018年全球经济的三大威胁：央行、贸易与泡沫
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 19, 2017 / 11:08 AM / a day ago

Cyprus appoints seven international banks to develop secondary bond market

1 分钟阅读

NICOSIA, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Cyprus has appointed seven international investment banks to develop its secondary sovereign bond market, the country’s finance ministry said on Tuesday.

The banks are Barclays Bank, Citi, Goldman Sachs , HSBC, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Societe Generale.

“The banks will be asked to take on the role of lead manager in the Republic’s syndications in the international market and will work closely with the (Public Debt Management Office) in order to further develop a well-functioning and efficient secondary market for the sovereign bonds of the Republic of Cyprus,” the ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Michele Kambas)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below