25 天内
REFILE-GRAPHIC-Euro zone sentiment versus growth: a disconnect ahead?
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年7月10日 / 下午1点07分 / 25 天内

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

(Refiles to clarify in last para time frame for Citi index plunge)

By Jeremy Gaunt

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - Someone has it wrong. Either sentiment about the euro zone's economic future is too rosy, or projections of economic growth are too pessimistic.

Monday's Sentix index of euro zone business and investor sentiment in July was at one of the highest levels seen since the euro was launched.

As the graph below shows, the index -- when rebased to 100 -- has moved pretty much in the same pattern as annual GDP growth over the past decade. It has tended towards, if anything, the pessimistic.

But forecasts for GDP growth this year suggest a levelling off, whereas Sentix would imply a significant jump.

It may just be that Sentix respondents have decided they have been too pessimistic, and swung the other way.

This could also explain why the Citi Economic Surprise Index was plunging in much of May and June, showing expectations not meeting reality.

Reporting by Jeremy Gaunt

