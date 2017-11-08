FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro zone must press ahead with integration now - France's Le Maire
焦点：中美堪称"奇迹"的巨额商业协议粉饰两国的失衡贸易
特朗普亚洲行
焦点：中美堪称"奇迹"的巨额商业协议粉饰两国的失衡贸易
中国10月通胀略超预期料年内持稳 货币政策仍中性侧重防风险
中国财经
中国10月通胀略超预期料年内持稳 货币政策仍中性侧重防风险
焦点：韩国企业双十一促销忙 中韩关系缓和带来鼓舞
深度分析
焦点：韩国企业双十一促销忙 中韩关系缓和带来鼓舞
2017年11月8日 / 上午10点15分 / 1 天前

Euro zone must press ahead with integration now - France's Le Maire

1 分钟阅读

BERLIN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The economic upswing in Europe is creating a historic window of opportunity for European governments to implement reforms and push ahead with closer political and economic integration, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said in Berlin on Wednesday.

“These are golden times for Europe. We must double our efforts,” Le Maire said in a speech at a French-German business conference in the German capital.

Le Maire likened the current situation in the euro zone to being in the middle of a strong-flowing river, saying the bloc faced a choice between pressing ahead with closer integration and making it to the other shore or turning back, abandoning the euro and doubling down on national solutions.

“The status quo is not an option,” Le Maire added. (Reporting by Noah Barin and Michael Nienaber)

