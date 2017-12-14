FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro, bond yields rise as ECB revises up growth forecasts
频道
专题
欧央行总裁德拉吉无视批评意见 坚持向区内经济注资承诺
深度分析
欧央行总裁德拉吉无视批评意见 坚持向区内经济注资承诺
焦点：冬季气荒效应发酵 LNG船改道转往中国且费率攀升
深度分析
焦点：冬季气荒效应发酵 LNG船改道转往中国且费率攀升
分析：中国汽车终于要打入西方市场了？
深度分析
分析：中国汽车终于要打入西方市场了？
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
December 14, 2017 / 1:50 PM / 更新于 a day ago

Euro, bond yields rise as ECB revises up growth forecasts

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The euro strengthened and euro zone bond yields rose after the European Central Bank on Thursday revised its growth forecasts upwards.

The euro hit a nine-day high of $1.1863 as ECB President Mario Draghi set out the revision to the growth forecasts and said further growth surprises were possible.

Germany’s 10-year bond yield hit the day’s high and was up 3 basis points on the day at 0.34 percent at one point during his speech.

Euro zone stocks and blue-chips were little changed by the rise in the euro, trading down 0.3 to 0.4 percent, the levels they were at before Draghi began speaking. (Reporting by London Markets Team; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below