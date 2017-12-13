UPDATE 2-European stock, bond futures open on Eurex after delay

(Recasts with open of futures and stock markets)

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The start of trading in government bond and stock market futures on the derivatives and futures exchange Eurex was delayed by around 50 minutes on Wednesday after the platform suffered “serious issues”.

Eurostoxx 50 futures and DAX futures opened 0.1 percent lower after technical issues had delayed their opening.

German, French, British and Italian government bond futures

were little changed after the delayed opening.

The opening of trading on Eurex at 0700 GMT was delayed as the exchange was experiencing “serious issues”.

The technical problems had little impact on trading in cash government bond markets in the euro area, one of the biggest in the world, where active trading of prices could be seen shortly after 0700 GMT.

There was also little impact on regional stock markets, which opened at 0800 GMT.

Eurex is operated by Germany’s Deutsche Börse. German and French government bond futures are among the most actively traded contracts on Eurex. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe and Helen Reid; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)