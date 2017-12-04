FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro zone bond yields jump after U.S. tax plan raises rate hike prospects
频道
专题
中国外长王毅称半岛局势再度趋于紧张 中方对此感到遗憾
半岛局势
中国外长王毅称半岛局势再度趋于紧张 中方对此感到遗憾
财新11月中国服务业PMI和综合PMI升至51.9和51.6 均为三个月高点
中国财经
财新11月中国服务业PMI和综合PMI升至51.9和51.6 均为三个月高点
焦点：OPEC的11月产出降至5月以来最低
深度分析
焦点：OPEC的11月产出降至5月以来最低
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年12月4日 / 早上7点15分 / 1 天前

Euro zone bond yields jump after U.S. tax plan raises rate hike prospects

2 分钟阅读

LONDON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields rose sharply and European stock futures pointed to a higher open on Monday as the passage of a tax bill in the United States over the weekend increased the prospects of more aggressive rate hikes in the world’s largest economy.

The U.S. Senate narrowly approved a tax overhaul on Saturday, moving Republicans and President Donald Trump a big step closer to their goal of slashing taxes for businesses and the rich while offering everyday Americans a mixed bag of changes.

The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasuries was 4 basis points higher on Monday at 2.41 percent.

German bund futures opened more than 50 ticks lower at 163.2 and euro zone bond yields jumped 3-5 basis points across the board, bouncing off lows hit on Friday on the back of increased political risk in the U.S.

The tax bill boosted leading euro zone stock index futures up 1 to 1.3 percent, with Germany’s DAX futures the best-performing. Britain’s FTSE futures gained 0.8 percent in early deals. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan and Helen Reid; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below