Evonik not interested in Clariant in whole or part - source
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
2017年11月2日 / 上午10点30分 / 1 天前

Evonik not interested in Clariant in whole or part - source

1 分钟阅读

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Nov 2 (Reuters) - German specialty chemicals maker Evonik is currently not interested in buying Swiss peer Clariant or any of its parts, a person familiar with Evonik said, citing a lack of strategic fit and high prices the assets would command.

Clariant is facing demands by activist investor White Tale for a strategic overhaul after the Swiss group and its prospective merger partner Huntsman called off plans to combine under pressure from White Tale.

An Evonik spokesman confirmed the company’s lack of interest in Clariant as a whole.

“We have looked at this and we don’t have a concrete interest,” he said on Thursday. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Sabine Wollrab and Christoph Steitz)

