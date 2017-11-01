FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Evoqua Water Technologies' IPO priced at $18 per share -source
2017年11月1日

Evoqua Water Technologies' IPO priced at $18 per share -source

2 分钟阅读

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Evoqua Water Technologies Corp’s initial public offering was priced at $18 per share, a source close to the matter said on Wednesday, the midpoint of the expected range of $17 to $19.

The 27.78-million share offering raised about $500 million and is expected to debut on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “AQUA” on Thursday.

The source declined to be named because the matter is confidential. Evoqua was not immediately available for comment.

Evoqua is the largest North American provider of water treatment solutions. Based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, it makes filtration products used for removing impurities from water, rather than neutralizing them through the addition of chemicals.

Evoqua has benefited from several global trends as population growth, increasing levels of urbanization and more stringent regulations have been driving demand for cleaner and sustainable waste streams.

Private investment firm AEA owns 58.5 percent of Evoqua’s common stock and plans to own between 43 percent and 40 percent after the IPO.

Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan and RBC Capital Markets are among top underwriters to the IPO. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

