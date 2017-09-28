FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France's Dassault Systemes to buy Exa Corp in $400 million deal
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月28日 / 凌晨5点27分 / 20 天前

France's Dassault Systemes to buy Exa Corp in $400 million deal

1 分钟阅读

PARIS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - French software company Dassault Systemes has agreed to buy U.S. peer Exa Corp in a deal valued at about $400 million, which Dassault said would boost its range of products for clients.

Exa said Dassault’s offer valued it at about $400 million, or $24.25 per share - a premium of about 43 percent compared to Exa’s closing stock price of about $17 on Wednesday.

“With Exa’s valuable application knowledge in transportation and mobility and other industry verticals, we will accelerate our delivery of industry solution experiences to benefit our existing and future customers,” Dassault Systemes Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Bernard Charles said in a statement. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below