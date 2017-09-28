FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-France's Dassault Systemes to buy Exa Corp in $400 million deal
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月28日 / 凌晨5点52分 / 20 天前

UPDATE 1-France's Dassault Systemes to buy Exa Corp in $400 million deal

2 分钟阅读

* To offer $24.25/share to buy out Exa stock

* Deal values Exa Corp at around $400 mln

* Dassault Systemes says deal will boost product range (Adds detail and background)

PARIS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - French software company Dassault Systemes has agreed to buy U.S. peer Exa Corp in a deal valued at about $400 million, which Dassault said would boost its range of products for clients.

Exa said Dassault would offer $24.25 per share - a premium of about 43 percent compared to Exa’s closing stock price of about $17 on Wednesday - to buy out its shares, and that the transaction valued Exa at about $400 million.

“With Exa’s valuable application knowledge in transportation and mobility and other industry verticals, we will accelerate our delivery of industry solution experiences to benefit our existing and future customers,” Dassault Systemes Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Bernard Charles said in a statement.

Exa’s clients include the likes of carmakers BMW, Tesla and Toyota, as well as planemaker Embraer.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2017, the companies said in a joint statement.

Dassault has embarked on several acquisitions so far this year, including buying a majority stake in the cloud computing software firm Outscale and purchasing Dutch company AITAC. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

