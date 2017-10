Oct 16 (Reuters) - Exelixis Inc said on Monday its drug met the main goal in a late stage study for treating patients with a type of liver cancer.

The drug, Cabometyx, showed statistically significant improvement in overall survival in patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma, compared with a placebo.

Cabometyx was approved to treat kidney cancer in 2016. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)