FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Express Scripts 2018 earnings forecast above estimates
频道
专题
欧央行总裁德拉吉无视批评意见 坚持向区内经济注资承诺
深度分析
欧央行总裁德拉吉无视批评意见 坚持向区内经济注资承诺
焦点：冬季气荒效应发酵 LNG船改道转往中国且费率攀升
深度分析
焦点：冬季气荒效应发酵 LNG船改道转往中国且费率攀升
分析：中国汽车终于要打入西方市场了？
深度分析
分析：中国汽车终于要打入西方市场了？
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 14, 2017 / 12:55 PM / a day ago

Express Scripts 2018 earnings forecast above estimates

1 分钟阅读

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts Holding Co forecast full-year 2018 adjusted earnings on Thursday that topped analysts’ expectations, helped by its ongoing acquisition of eviCore Healthcare.

The company said it expected adjusted full-year 2018 earnings of $7.67 to $7.87 per share, above analysts’ average expectation of $7.65, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said it estimated that eviCore would generate adjusted earnings before income, tax, depreciation and amortization of $265 million to $285 million in 2018. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below