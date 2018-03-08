FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 8, 2018 / 4:29 AM / a day ago

Health insurer Cigna set to buy Express Scripts - WSJ

1 分钟阅读

March 7 (Reuters) - U.S. health Insurer Cigna Corp is close to buying pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts Holding Co, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The terms of the potential deal were not known, but a deal could be announced as soon as Thursday, the WSJ said. on.wsj.com/2IdidFs

Express Scripts had a market value of $41.43 billion as of Wednesday’s close, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon data.

Express Scripts declined to comment on the report, while Cigna could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

