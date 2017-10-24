FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Express Scripts CFO resigns
2017年10月24日

Express Scripts CFO resigns

1 分钟阅读

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Express Scripts Holding Co on Tuesday said its Chief Financial Officer Eric Slusser has resigned and named James Havel as his successor, effective Oct 25.

The company said net profit attributable to Express Scripts rose to $841.7 million, or $1.46 per share, in the third-quarter ended Sept. 30, from $722.9 million, or $1.15 per share, a year ago.

The pharmacy benefit manager’s revenue fell to $24.68 billion from $25.41 billion. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

