FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Express Scripts shrugs off Amazon threat in pharmacy benefits
频道
专题
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
中共十九大
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
深度分析
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
中国财经
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月25日 / 下午2点01分 / 更新于 12 小时前

Express Scripts shrugs off Amazon threat in pharmacy benefits

1 分钟阅读

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Express Scripts Holding Co on Wednesday shrugged off the threat of Amazon.Com’s possible entry into the pharmacy benefit management business.

“I feel very confident we’ll stand well against an entry in the PBM space, be it Amazon or anybody,” Express Scripts Chief Executive Timothy Wentworth said on a conference call.

The pharma supply chain, including pharmacy benefit managers and drug distributors, have been rattled by the rumored entry of Amazon into the prescription drug market. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below