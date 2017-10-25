FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Express Scripts shrugs off Amazon threat in pharmacy benefits
频道
专题
中国追求绿色GDP更进一步 不再提GDP翻番目标有利贯彻新理念
中共十九大
中国追求绿色GDP更进一步 不再提GDP翻番目标有利贯彻新理念
美国商务部长罗斯称美方寻求与中国达成“诚信”协议
中国财经
美国商务部长罗斯称美方寻求与中国达成“诚信”协议
欧盟27国代表开始内部讨论英退之后与英国的关系
时事要闻
欧盟27国代表开始内部讨论英退之后与英国的关系
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月25日 / 下午2点46分 / 更新于 16 小时前

UPDATE 1-Express Scripts shrugs off Amazon threat in pharmacy benefits

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details, shares)

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Express Scripts Holding Co said on Wednesday it would “stand well” against any possible competition from Amazon.Com in the pharmacy benefit management business, allaying investor concerns.

The company’s shares were up 4 percent at $61.22 in early trading.

Express Scripts, the biggest pharmacy benefit manager (PBM)in the United States, along with drug distributors have been under pressure by the rumored entry of Amazon into the prescription drug market.

“I feel very confident we’ll stand well against an entry in the PBM space, be it Amazon or anybody,” Express Scripts Chief Executive Timothy Wentworth said on a conference call.

PBMs negotiate drug benefits for health insurance plans and employers, and have in recent years taken an increasingly aggressive stance in price negotiations with drugmakers.

They often extract discounts and after-market rebates from drugmakers in exchange for including their medicines in PBM formularies with low co-payments.

Express Scripts, which reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue on Tuesday, named James Havel as the chief financial officer and said it aims to retain more customers in 2018.

The company’s efforts to retain customers comes a week after its biggest client and health insurer Anthem Inc ended a 10-year contract with the company to launch its own pharmacy business.

Wentworth said Anthem’s announcement, while disappointing and perplexing, was not surprising. “With Anthem’s decision, obviously, it gives us a bit of a clear line of sight to some of the work we have to do.” (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below