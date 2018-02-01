FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#路透调查
#美俄关系
#达沃斯论坛
#半岛局势
#狗年展望
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
February 1, 2018 / 8:35 PM / in 20 hours

Exxon Mobil names MetLife CEO Kandarian to its board

1 分钟阅读

HOUSTON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp, the world’s largest publicly-traded oil producer, named MetLife Inc Chief Executive Steven Kandarian to its board of directors on Thursday.

Exxon cited Kandarian’s financial and risk management experience as a reason for adding him to the board, which will now have 11 members.

Exxon does not hedge is oil production but does have insurance and other financial protections for part of its operations.

Shares of Exxon rose 1.9 percent to $88.95 in afternoon trading.

Exxon’s move came the same day rival Chevron Corp named Caterpillar Inc CEO Jim Umpleby to its own board.

Both Exxon and Chevron are slated to report quarterly results on Friday morning. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below