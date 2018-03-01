FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2018 / 6:40 AM / a day ago

Russia's Rosneft says expected Exxon quits some joint projects- RIA

1 分钟阅读

MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - Russia’s oil giant Rosneft said on Thursday the decision by Exxon Mobil Corp to withdraw from some joint projects with Rosneft was expected, RIA news agency reported citing spokesman Mikhail Leontiev.

Exxon had announced earlier that it was withdrawing from its joint ventures with Rosneft due to Western sanction. The exits do not affect Exxon’s Sakhalin project off the eastern coast of Russia, an Exxon spokesman said.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova Writing by Maria Tsvetkova

