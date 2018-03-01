FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#世界移动通信大会
#半岛局势
#比特币
#路透调查
#狗年展望
#图片精选
公司新闻(英文)
March 1, 2018 / 7:15 AM / a day ago

Russia's Rosneft says Exxon to incur serious losses due to JV exit

1 分钟阅读

MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - Russian energy giant Rosneft said on Thursday that U.S. oil major ExxonMobil would incur serious losses because of its decision to quit some joint ventures with Rosneft.

Exxon said earlier on Wednesday it would exit the joint, citing U.S. and European Union sanctions first imposed in 2014.

Rosneft spokesman Mikhail Leontyev said Exxon had been forced to take what he called a predictable decision, but said the move would not affect the Sakhalin-1 joint venture in Russia’s Far East.

“It (Exxon) will suffer serious losses as a result of this (decision),” said Leontyev. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin Editing by Andrew Osborn)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below